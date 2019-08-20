Daily Herald Obituaries
Moss-Norris Funeral Home
100 South Third Street
St. Charles, IL 60174
(630) 584-2000
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Moss-Norris Funeral Home
100 South Third Street
St. Charles, IL 60174
Prayer Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Moss-Norris Funeral Home
100 South Third Street
St. Charles, IL 60174
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church, Downtown
400 Cedar Street,
St. Charles, IL
GERALDINE DE "GERRY" WEIRDT


1934 - 2019
GERALDINE DE "GERRY" WEIRDT Obituary
ST. CHARLES - Geraldine "Gerry" De Weirdt, 85, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Delnor Hospital in Geneva. She was born February 17, 1934, in Joliet, IL the daughter of Michael and Jennie Likovich. She was united in marriage to Rudolph De Weirdt, June 7, 1958 in Aurora, IL. She is survived by her loving husband, Rudolph; three children, Michael (Catherine) De Weirdt, Diane (Dean) Hemmingsen and David (Lisann) De Weirdt; six grandchildren, Caroline and Peter De Weirdt, Brad and Adam Hemmingsen, Meagan and Allison De Weirdt; a sister, Shirlee (Jerome) Simmons; and a sister-in-law, Arlene Likovich. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Likovich. Visitation will be held 4-7 PM Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Moss-Norris Funeral Home, 100 South Third Street, St. Charles IL. Funeral services will begin with prayers 9:30 AM Thursday, August 22, 2019 from Moss Family Funeral Home, before proceeding to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Downtown, 400 Cedar Street, St. Charles, IL. to celebrate Mass at 10 AM. Interment will follow in Prairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army, 1710 South 7th Ave., St. Charles, IL 60174. For additional information, contact Moss Family Funeral Homes, 630-584-2000, www.mossfuneral.com.
