HAMPSHIRE - Geraldine Fronek, age 81, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at Sherman Hospital in Elgin. She was born June 1, 1937 in Berwyn, Illinois to Joseph and Catherine Schauer. Mrs. Fronek is survived by her husband, James, three sons, Roger (Kimberly), Fr. Randy and Richard, two grandchildren, Richard II and Ryne. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Ronald in 2004 and her brother, Joseph Schauer in 2019 Funeral mass will be 10:30 A.M., Thursday, June 6, 2019, at St. Gall Catholic Church, 43W885 Hughes Road, Elburn. Burial will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 4-8:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 West State Street, (Rt. 38), Geneva. The family asks that mourners would work a plenary indulgence for Geraldine, pray many masses, and ask for Gerry's forgiveness of any sins they committed against her, and if Geraldine committed any sins against them-would they be generous in forgiving her. To leave an online condolence or remembrance to the family, visit the funeral homes' obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home Geneva, 630-232-7337.