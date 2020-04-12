|
|
PALATINE - Geraldine J. "Gerry" Moscinski, age 92, passed away on April 5, 2020 in Crystal Lake with her loving family by her side. She was born on July 1, 1927 in Chicago to Frank and Francis (Zukowski) Kochanski. She married the late Warren Moscinski in Chicago on September 18, 1948 and moved to Palatine in 1952 where they lived all their lives. Gerry's favorite pastime was reading; typically reading several books a week. She also enjoyed visiting the Arlington Heights Senior Center where she walked and visited with her many friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family; always showing interest in their lives. Gerry loved staying at the Homestead Suites in Door County Wisconsin with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. We will miss hugging her and hearing "I love you, kiddo." After raising her family of seven children, she returned to the workforce full-time. She greatly enjoyed her co-workers and employment at the Village of Palatine and, later, as Executive Secretary for the Northwest Water Commission, where she worked full-time until the age of 83. Those that knew her loved her. Gerry is survived by her 7 children; Susan (Howard) Hall, Mary Beth (Dan) Ensalaco, Gail (Jeff) Zapchenk, Paul Moscinski, Ann (Jeff) Much, Andrew (Andrea) Moscinski, Aimee (Diane Lawrenz) O'Donnell; 18 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; 3 sisters; Marge, Fran and Phyllis, 4 brothers; Henry, Frank, Carl, and Clarence; and one grandson; Alec Michael. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerry's name can be made in appreciation of the wonderful care she received from the staff at: Care Team at Sunrise, c/o Sunrise of Crystal Lake, 751 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake, IL 60014; or, Lurie Children's Foundation, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, 225 East Chicago Avenue, Box 4, Chicago, IL 60611-2991. For more information, call Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit the website at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020