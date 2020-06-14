GERALDINE JOYCE "GERRY" (LEIN) YUDCHITZ
1931 - 2020
Geraldine Joyce "Gerry" Lein Yudchitz, formerly of Naperville, entered into eternal rest on June 4, 2020. She was born in Downers Grove, IL on May 17,1931. Gerry was the sixth of ten children. She is survived by two siblings: Shirley Rubis and Ed Lein. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Esther, Lorraine, Betty, Dolly Don, Margie and Bob. Her granddaughter, Julie Hemphill also preceded her in death. Gerry is survived by her six children: Nancy (Jim) Hemphill, Bill (Ann) Yudchitz, Susan (Rick) Choronzy, Carol Ryan, Cathi Curen, Bob (Jill) Yudchitz. Grandchildren: Jim (Kelly Goodner) Hemphill, Cortney (Tim) Kofarnus, Jill O'Brien, Erin (Eric) Olson, Amber (Josh) Garbe, Allison (Johann) Alejandre, Daniel (Jessica) Yudchitz, Rose Ryan (Dustin Lundebrek), Ryan Surin Forest Ryan, Eric (Cassandra) Choronzy, Kevin Ryan, Elijah Ryan, Kiki Ryan, Ciara Ryan, Dove Ryan Gerry was known as GG to her great-grandkids: Collynn and Jaxen O'Brien, Adelina and Zoey Alejandre, Gilana, Aubriel and Rylyn Garbe, Ella and Kinsley Choronzy, Melanie Surin and Asher Yudchitz. Gerry worked most of her life as a cashier enjoying talking with everyone. Her last employment was with Casey's of Naperville. After retirement she was an active volunteer at her church, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Naperville. Gerry was best known for her homemade cookies and candy which she shared with many. A celebration of life will be at a later time. Arrangements by McMillan Mortuary, 435-688-8880, www.mcmillanmortuary.com.



