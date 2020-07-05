1/
GERALDINE M. GRAHAM
STREAMWOOD - Services for Geraldine M. Graham (nee Stabile) of Streamwood for over 50 years will be private. She is the beloved wife of the late Robert J.; loving mother of Lynn (Emmett) Eagle, Michael (Lisa) Graham, Patrick (Janet) Graham, Barbara (Norm) Feyl, Donna (Ron) Hacker and the late David Graham; cherished grandmother of 11; proud great-grandmother of 5; dear sister of Jerome Andrew Mitchell; fond aunt of Jeffery Mitchell. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, Bartlett, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
