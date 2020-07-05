STREAMWOOD - Services for Geraldine M. Graham (nee Stabile) of Streamwood for over 50 years will be private. She is the beloved wife of the late Robert J.; loving mother of Lynn (Emmett) Eagle, Michael (Lisa) Graham, Patrick (Janet) Graham, Barbara (Norm) Feyl, Donna (Ron) Hacker and the late David Graham; cherished grandmother of 11; proud great-grandmother of 5; dear sister of Jerome Andrew Mitchell; fond aunt of Jeffery Mitchell. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, Bartlett, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
