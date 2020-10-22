HUNTLEY - Geraldine M. Pope, 90, died peacefully in her home on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Geraldine was born on June 1, 1930 in Chicago to parents Benedict and Clara (nee Cichowski) Machnikowski. She married Earl E. Pope in March of 1950 and they spent many wonderful years together before his death in June of 2017. Geraldine and Earl traveled the world together and were often found planning their next trip. Geraldine loved her family and prided herself in being a wonderful caregiver. She never turned anyone away who needed help and was very generous. She loved to craft with her friends, and sewed many Halloween costumes over the years. She was immensely proud of her garden and will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her children, Gary (Linda) Pope, and Gregg (Elizabeth) Pope; her grandchildren, Brian (Ashley), Jeffrey (Catherine), Lauren, Brett, and Rachel; her great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Samuel; and her sister-in-law, Jackie Mack. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Earl Pope; and her brothers, George Mack and James Mack. Services will be private. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
