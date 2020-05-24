Daily Herald Obituaries
|
GERALDINE M. RAIMAN Obituary
ROSELLE - The Raiman Family announces with great sadness the loss of their mother, Geraldine M. Raiman (nee Chlebowski), age 85, a resident of Roselle for 61 years, on May 20, 2020 in Barrington, IL. Geraldine was the adoring wife of 63 years to the late Clifford; loving mother of Lee (Laura), Rita Leakakos and Ruth Shafer; proud grandmother of Clifford Leakakos, Adam and Neil; beloved sister of Dolores and the late Irene; and dear friend to many. She was born April 25, 1935 in Chicago to the late Adam and the late Sophia (nee Dobrzeniecki) she enjoyed gardening, camping and spending time with her grandchildren and friends. Mom always liked to help people and donate her time for a worthy cause. She had a wonderful sense of humor. Funeral Services for Geraldine will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Visitation will begin at 10:00am until time of Celebration of Life Services at 11:00am at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. For more info, please call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2020
