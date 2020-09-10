SCHAUMBURG - Visitation for Geraldine M. "Gerry" Wozny (nee Palka), 83, a resident of Schaumburg since 1967, will be held Friday, Sept. 11 from 3:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral services held Saturday, Sept.12 beginning with prayers at 8:15am at the funeral home, proceeding to 9:00am Funeral Mass at St. Marcelline Church, Schaumburg. Born May 28, 1937 in Chicago to John and Angeline (nee Kowalczyk); she passed away peacefully Sept. 6, 2020 at her home in Schaumburg. Gerry was the adoring wife of 52 years to the late Lawrence; loving mother of Christopher (Julie), Joseph (Janet) and Michaeline (John) Fitzgerald; proud grandmother of Alexandria "Lexi", Kyle, Ava, Blake, Gavin and Fiona; beloved sister of Jim (Wanda) Palka, the late John and the late Thomas Palka; dear friend to many. Gerry worked for the Village of Hoffman Estates in the Human Resources department for 21 years. Upon her first "retirement," she cared for her first two grandchildren, Lexi and Kyle, until they attended grade school. Gerry then went to work for the Schaumburg Township Library for over 20 years, retiring in March of 2020. She was an avid gardener and loved to sing in the church choir. Her strong faith and love of family made her an inspiration to all those she met. Gerry had recently enjoyed her new home in the Friendship Village retirement community. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. Memorial donations in Gerry's name made to Operation North Pole, https://www.operationnorthpole.org/
click "Donate." For information, call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com
