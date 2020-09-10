1/
GERALDINE M. "GERRY" WOZNY
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GERALDINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHAUMBURG - Visitation for Geraldine M. "Gerry" Wozny (nee Palka), 83, a resident of Schaumburg since 1967, will be held Friday, Sept. 11 from 3:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral services held Saturday, Sept.12 beginning with prayers at 8:15am at the funeral home, proceeding to 9:00am Funeral Mass at St. Marcelline Church, Schaumburg. Born May 28, 1937 in Chicago to John and Angeline (nee Kowalczyk); she passed away peacefully Sept. 6, 2020 at her home in Schaumburg. Gerry was the adoring wife of 52 years to the late Lawrence; loving mother of Christopher (Julie), Joseph (Janet) and Michaeline (John) Fitzgerald; proud grandmother of Alexandria "Lexi", Kyle, Ava, Blake, Gavin and Fiona; beloved sister of Jim (Wanda) Palka, the late John and the late Thomas Palka; dear friend to many. Gerry worked for the Village of Hoffman Estates in the Human Resources department for 21 years. Upon her first "retirement," she cared for her first two grandchildren, Lexi and Kyle, until they attended grade school. Gerry then went to work for the Schaumburg Township Library for over 20 years, retiring in March of 2020. She was an avid gardener and loved to sing in the church choir. Her strong faith and love of family made her an inspiration to all those she met. Gerry had recently enjoyed her new home in the Friendship Village retirement community. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. Memorial donations in Gerry's name made to Operation North Pole, https://www.operationnorthpole.org/ click "Donate." For information, call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Prayer Service
08:15 AM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Marcelline Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved