Geraldine Oldendorf, 88, joined the Lord on Feb. 19, 2020 in Edinburg, TX. Geri was born in Beattyville, KY on Feb. 3, 1932 and lived her adult life in Chicago and the West Suburbs. She is survived by children Louise, Jim, Tim, Ben and Hope. She was preceded in death by daughter Christina Ladd. She leaves behind 21 grandchildren, including those whom she lived with, Christina Soto, Jose Soto, Thomas Soto, David Perkins and Joel Perkins. Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lombard, Saturday, March 7th from 1pm-2pm, with lunch to follow at 2pm-4pm.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2020