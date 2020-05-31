Geraldine Swanson Cadwalader, 67, formerly of Elgin and Glen Ellyn, IL, passed away from complications from cancer. A loving wife and mother, she leaves behind her husband Robert, and her daughters Erin (Andrew Mashburn) and Brittany. Following her retirement from teaching 8th grade English at Glen Crest Middle School, they moved to Tennessee. She will be remembered for her warmth, witty and wry humor, compassion, and loving disposition. A memorial will be held after the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in her name to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.