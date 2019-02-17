Resources More Obituaries for GERALDINE ZAHA Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? GERALDINE "GERI" ZAHA

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers The heavens rejoiced as Geraldine "Geri" Zaha was reunited with her beloved husband, Victor, before the throne of God. After a fierce five-year battle with ovarian cancer, Geri passed away on February 11, 2019. She died as she lived, with grace and unwavering faith. Born and raised in Aurora, Illinois, Geri began her career as a cashier at the Tivoli Theater, where she earned the moniker "Pepsodent Girl" for her effervescent smile. She would develop her career as a model at Sears Roebuck, retail manager with Leitz & Grometer, then moved into insurance at Hartford. Truly her most treasured role was being a loving wife and mother. Geri saw the beauty in everyone and everything, generously lavishing family, friends, and strangers alike with her love and support. Her generosity knew no limits, Geri often gave beyond her means to bring happiness or help to others. After being widowed at the age of 40, she embarked on a 20 year career at Farmers Insurance while raising her family as a single parent and providing full support and care to her mother. Geri placed her trust in God to see her through all the challenges and obstacles life would thrust upon her. She mastered plumbing, electrical, painting, and basic home repair with tireless energy and fortitude. Upon retiring in 1993, all she asked for all her accomplishments and success was to enjoy the home she had worked so hard to maintain and improve and to delight in the garden she had designed and developed, nurturing every bloom. She loved her dogs, adopting shelter puppies throughout her life. Geri was preceded in death by her husband, Victor, (1970), and her mother, Elizabeth Regenold, (1978). She is survived by her devoted daughter, Barbara; loving niece Carol (Zaha) Michels and nephews Robert Zaha, Richard Zaha, and Ronald Zaha; special Godson John Mickle; and many precious friends. Those who loved her, celebrated Geri's purposeful, faith-filled life at a private service at St. John Neumann Parish on February 14. The family is most grateful for the extraordinary expertise and compassion of Dr. Noman Shahid and the consistent professionalism and thoughtfulness of the St. Charles Fire Department's EMTs and paramedics. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries