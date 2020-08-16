Brookfield, WI - Age 64, passed away peacefully Monday, August 10. Jerry was born May 19, 1956 in Chicago, Illinois. He attended St. Andrew Catholic School in Chicago and Notre Dame High School in Niles. He graduated from UWM School of Architecture and at the time of his passing was a principal at Eppstein Uhen Architects, Inc. Preceded in death by his parents Gus and Virginia (nee Mersch) and his brother Gregory. He is survived by his loving siblings Collette (Don) Evans, Mary Frances Franklin, Michelle (Scott) Gehrig, (Robin Bruscato), Mark (Marilyn) Bruscato and Claudine (Michael) Dusinski. Dearest uncle to Madeline, Emily, Peter, Sam, Mary Elizabeth, Katelyn, Michael, Nicholas. Further survived by grandnieces and grandnephews, coworkers, longtime friends and neighbors. Jerry was a mentor to many and dedicated to his profession. He had a lifetime interest in trains and was an avid collector/modeler. He also enjoyed gardening and birdwatching. He hosted many summer parties in his beautiful yard, adding a manicured bocce court for events. Family and friends will not forget his annual Christmas parties featuring his vintage 1960 aluminum tree. The family wishes to express thanks to Dr. Ben George and his team at Froedtert Hospital and Seasons Hospice for their care. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Eppstein Uhen Foundation, 333 E. Chicago Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202. At Jerry's request, his remains will be brought to Cajon Pass, California. Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home in Wauwatosa, WI is assisting the family.







