HUNTLEY - Gerardo "Jerry" Casas, 47, passed away suddenly Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital in Huntley. He was born March 21, 1973, in Elgin, the son of Jose Ignacio and Valentina (Gonzalez) Casas Sr. Jerry was raised in Elgin and attended St. Joseph Catholic School. He was a 1992 graduate of St. Edward High School. He met his wife, Lourdes and they shared their first kiss at the stroke of midnight, Jan. 1, 1997. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntley and the Knights of Columbus Council #11666. He was a truck driver for Ozinga Trucking for six years. His family was his #1 priority. An avid Chicago White Sox, Bulls, and Bears fan, he hosted viewing parties and organized family gatherings that now provide cherished memories. He always greeted his family with a bear hug and a smile. Jerry had a lot of interests including riding his motorcycle, working out, and collecting Michael Jordan memorabilia that would make anyone jealous. He enjoyed traveling and visited places like Costa Rica, the Caribbean, and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates with his family. He enjoyed going to concerts, festivals, and comedy shows where his booming laughter filled the room. He will be deeply missed by his entire family, extended family, and everyone who became like family throughout his life. He is survived by his wife, Lourdes; his son, Jerry Jr.; his mother, Valentina, of Elgin; his brothers, Jose I. (Juanita) Casas, Jr., and Alonso (Gloria) Casas, all of Elgin; nieces, and nephew, Cecilia Casas, of Sycamore, Sabrina, Loraina, Sofia, and Alejandro Casas, all of Elgin; two aunts, many cousins, his in-laws, Raul (Elsie) Mora, of Elgin, Veronica (Abel) Aleman, of Huntley, Alfredo Gomez, of Elgin; nieces and nephews, Lissette and Alfredo Jr. Montanez, Elijah and Evelyn Gomez, Valerie Aleman of Huntley; and countless friends. He is preceded in death by his infant son, Xavier Ignacio Casas, in 2007; his father; his maternal grandmother, Guillermina Ramirez; is grandfather, Jose Santos Ramirez; and his paternal grandparents. A wake will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at the James A. O'Connor Funeral Home, 11603 E. Main, in Huntley. The funeral home will provide details on how visitation will be handled based on regulations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The family respectfully asks attendees to refrain from hugging, kissing, and shaking hands during the wake. A simple nod of expressed sympathy is all that's required. The Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery in Huntley. For more info, call 847-669-5111 or visit www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020