HUNTLEY - Gerd H. Rankin, 94, died peacefully, June 19, 2020. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 9 a.m until the time of the 11 a.m. service all at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Burial will be in Hampshire Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church, Huntley. Gerd was born March 25, 1926, the daughter of Aage and Hedvig Hanaas. In 1957, she moved from Norway to the United States and later moved back to Norway returning the United States in 1986. She worked as a beautician. On March25, 1986 she married Robert Rankin. She was a member of Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her son, Per (Faith) Hansen; daughters, Lisbeth (Richard) Fillmore, Kari Hansen (Steve Kruse); by her grandchildren, Erik, Ingrid, Emily, Aaron, Adam, Per, Cameo, Karina; great-grandchildren, Payton, Preston, Caily, Drake, Laila, Devin, Gaige, Naia, River, and Mason; and great-great-grandchildren, Vanessa and Isiah. Gerd was preceded in death by her sisters, Reidun, and Nora; and her husband, Robert. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
JUN
27
Service
11:00 AM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
