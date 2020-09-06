LAKE BARRINGTON - Gerhard Klumb passed away unexpectedly at the age of 87 on August 28, 2020 at 6:41 p.m. at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, Illinois. Gerhard was born in Germany on March 8th, 1933, and moved to Canada in 1956. After spending 4 years in Canada with his wife Gerda, he moved to the United States in 1960, and began working at the Ford Motor Company. He then moved to Illinois, and spent the rest of his career working as a tool and die maker. Gerhard was married to Gerda Klumb for 62 years until the time of his death. They had two children, Robert and Raymond Klumb. Gerhard was a proud grandparent, and great-grandparent to Steven (and his wife, Patcharabhorn), Crystal, Amanda, Evan, Ana, Jaycee, and Preston. Gerhard was also very close to what he considered his extended family the Nardell/Bell family. Gerhard and Gerda's relationship began in 1960 with the Nardell family when they met Rose and Joe Nardell, and their daughter, Theresa. As their family grew they became extended family of Gerhard and Gerda. Theresa's children are Bert, Terry, all of their children, and grandchildren. Gerhard loved life and loved his community. He also enjoyed travel, good food, good conversation, and spending time with his friends. His hobbies included repairing and restoring antiquities, and taking daily walks around Lake Barrington to collect golf balls. He would spend numerous hours cleaning, and refurbishing the golf balls he found, and then donate them to various charitable organizations. He also really enjoyed the presence of animals, and quality handmade items. Gerhard was extremely proud to be a U.S. Citizen. He will be forever missed by his family and friends. A celebration to honor the life of Gerhard Klumb will be held September 12 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Avante Banquet Hall and Conference Center at 1050 Northwest Highway, Fox River Grove, IL 60021. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
.