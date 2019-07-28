|
GRAYSLAKE - Gerhard Kutzora, age 83, a resident of Grayslake, passed away on July 24, 2019 at Condell Hospital in Libertyville. He was born on October 9, 1935 in Germany to Emil and Emilie Kutzora. He is survived by his wife, Irma of 57 years whom he married August 30, 1962 in Chicago. He is further survived by his children, Peter (Robin) of Richfield, WI and Eric (Linda) of Round Lake, IL; grandchildren, Ryan Kutzora of Richfield, WI, Paige Kutzora of Cincinnati, OH, and Vicki Lange of Rockford, IL; and 5 great-grandchildren, Nick, Mason, Emily, Ellen and Elijah; and brother, Bernhard of Germany. He is preceded in death by his grandson, Matthew Lange; and his siblings, Ernest Kutzora, Suzanne Kutzora and Ursula Deremero. A visitation and memorial service will be held at Lord of Glory Lutheran Church, 607 W. Belvidere Road, Grayslake on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 10:00am until 12:00pm with the memorial service commencing at 12:00pm. A luncheon will follow the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019