Germaine Hubick (nee Suerin), age 89, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020. Germaine is remembered as a loving wife to the late Anthony Hubick, and survived by her children Steven (Wendy), Anthony (Mary Jo), and Renae (Lou) Jacob; beloved sister of Claudette; cherished grandmother of Becky (Paul), Kendra (Ryan), Caitlin (Steve), Brian, Brett, Grace, and great-grandmother of Ashley, Ella, Hadley, and Aiden. Germaine was born in Chicago on June 5, 1930, and was known for her unconditional love and devotion to her family, her great sense of humor, dancing, and many close friendships. A funeral service will be held at the All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 700 N. River Road, Des Plaines, IL, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago IL 60660, with the family reference number 3736B, misericordia.com/giving/donate-online .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 27, 2020