Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:30 AM
All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel
700 N. River Road
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERMAINE HUBICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERMAINE HUBICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERMAINE HUBICK Obituary
Germaine Hubick (nee Suerin), age 89, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020. Germaine is remembered as a loving wife to the late Anthony Hubick, and survived by her children Steven (Wendy), Anthony (Mary Jo), and Renae (Lou) Jacob; beloved sister of Claudette; cherished grandmother of Becky (Paul), Kendra (Ryan), Caitlin (Steve), Brian, Brett, Grace, and great-grandmother of Ashley, Ella, Hadley, and Aiden. Germaine was born in Chicago on June 5, 1930, and was known for her unconditional love and devotion to her family, her great sense of humor, dancing, and many close friendships. A funeral service will be held at the All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 700 N. River Road, Des Plaines, IL, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago IL 60660, with the family reference number 3736B, misericordia.com/giving/donate-online .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERMAINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -