Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 North Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 North Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERMAINE DRAFTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERMAINE M. DRAFTZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GERMAINE M. DRAFTZ Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Germaine M. Draftz was December 9, 1936 in Chicago to Bernard and Clara (nee Przybylski) Wiora. She died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Wheeling. She was a registered nurse for St. Joseph's Home for the Elderly in Palatine for 23 years. Germaine was an active member at St. Edna Catholic Church in Arlington Heights for over 50 years. She was a member of the Arlington Heights Nurses Club, Bunco Babes and the Rowdy Girls. Germaine loved to read, craft and was an exceptional cook. She was also the family "Meteorologist." Germaine loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and was loved by all. She is survived by her children, Angelique (Rich Skubis) Draftz, Aimee Draftz, and David (Ginny) Draftz; grandchildren, Lauren, Mattie, Mary, Anna, Kate, Teddy, and Ben; sister, Yvonne Person; several nieces and nephew; and four-legged companion, Honey. Germaine was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; and her parents. Visitation will be Friday, June 14, 2019 from 11:30 am until the 12:30 pm Funeral Mass at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Entombment will be at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now