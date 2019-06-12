ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Germaine M. Draftz was December 9, 1936 in Chicago to Bernard and Clara (nee Przybylski) Wiora. She died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Wheeling. She was a registered nurse for St. Joseph's Home for the Elderly in Palatine for 23 years. Germaine was an active member at St. Edna Catholic Church in Arlington Heights for over 50 years. She was a member of the Arlington Heights Nurses Club, Bunco Babes and the Rowdy Girls. Germaine loved to read, craft and was an exceptional cook. She was also the family "Meteorologist." Germaine loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and was loved by all. She is survived by her children, Angelique (Rich Skubis) Draftz, Aimee Draftz, and David (Ginny) Draftz; grandchildren, Lauren, Mattie, Mary, Anna, Kate, Teddy, and Ben; sister, Yvonne Person; several nieces and nephew; and four-legged companion, Honey. Germaine was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; and her parents. Visitation will be Friday, June 14, 2019 from 11:30 am until the 12:30 pm Funeral Mass at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Entombment will be at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary