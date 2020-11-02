Gertrud A. Weber, 100, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Libertyville. She was born March 3, l920 in Rendsburg, Germany, came to the USA to Buffalo, New York in 1953 and has been a Libertyville resident since 1968. Surviving are two sons, Norbert (Christine) Weber of Pinckney, MI and Dieter Erich (Sara) Weber of Chicago; her grandson, Christopher (Sara) Weber and 2 great grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Parker. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Weber in 1996. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until time of service at 3:00 pm on Wed. Nov. 2, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Interment will be in Michigan and memorials can be made to the charity of your choice
. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
.