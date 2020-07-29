1/
Gertrude E. "Trudy" Wells, 84, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home in Libertyville, IL. She was born March 11, 1936 in Washington D.C. and had been a resident of Vernon Hills and Libertyville since 1984. Trudy was a former telecommunications attendant at Lake Forest Hospital for 20 years and a member of St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church in Indian Creek, IL. She will be dearly missed by her family that meant everything to her. Surviving are her 5 children, Maria Wells, Michael (Lynn) Wells, Daniel (Betsy) Wells, Susan (Jim) Reedy and Brian Wells; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and also by a sister, Jeannette (Kurt) Kersch. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester "Chet" Wells in 2004 and by siblings, Joseph and Joyce Pilkerton. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 31, 2020 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.

Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
