Gertrude E. "Trudy" Wells, 84, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home in Libertyville, IL. She was born March 11, 1936 in Washington D.C. and had been a resident of Vernon Hills and Libertyville since 1984. Trudy was a former telecommunications attendant at Lake Forest Hospital for 20 years and a member of St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church in Indian Creek, IL. She will be dearly missed by her family that meant everything to her. Surviving are her 5 children, Maria Wells, Michael (Lynn) Wells, Daniel (Betsy) Wells, Susan (Jim) Reedy and Brian Wells; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and also by a sister, Jeannette (Kurt) Kersch. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester "Chet" Wells in 2004 and by siblings, Joseph and Joyce Pilkerton. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 31, 2020 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.