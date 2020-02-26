Daily Herald Obituaries
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-3181
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Garber United Methodist Church
New Bern, NC
GERTRUDE ELAINE "TRUDY" GLASER

GERTRUDE ELAINE "TRUDY" GLASER Obituary
Gertrude Elaine "Trudy" Glaser, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 92. She was born on April 3, 1927 in Cook County, Illinois and was raised on a farm in the Schaumburg area. As a young woman, she took the train into Chicago where she was an executive secretary at several companies. She met Don Glaser and they were married on August 28, 1949. Through their marriage, they lived in Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois and settled in New Bern, North Carolina in1978, where she worked for many years as Branch Office Administrator at Edward Jones. She was an active member of Garber United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included reading scripture, knitting, flowers, gardening and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her children: Gail Glaser, Guss Glaser, Grace (Victor) Poole, Gary (Beth) Glaser; her grandchildren: Asher Glaser, Rio Glaser Schoff, Aidan Glaser Schoff, William (Kenny) Poole II, Luke Poole; and her great-grandchildren: Sawyer and Madison Glaser-Schoff. She was preceded in death by her husband: Donald E. Glaser; parents: Louis and Frieda (Grosse) Pohlman; brothers: Louis, William, Lawrence, Victor, Harvey, Marvin and Clarence; sisters: Elvira and Lorraine; and one granddaughter: Eve Gartner. A Memorial Service will be held at Garber United Methodist Church in New Bern, NC on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1p.m., with a reception to follow. A graveside memorial will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park in Elgin, Illinois at a later date. Memorials may be made in Trudy's honor to Garber United Methodist Church, Children's Ministries, 4201 Country Club Road, New Bern, North Carolina 28562 or via http://connect2garber.com/giving. Arrangements made by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
