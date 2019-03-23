ELGIN - Gertrude I. Patterson, 105, of Elgin passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Vines at Countryside. She was born November 18, 1913 in Lee Co., IL the daughter of Charles and Emma Elbeck Eich. She had been a resident of Elgin for the past 72 years and had been employed by Sears Dept. store in Elgin for over 20 years before retiring. Surviving are her 2 children, Diane (Robert) Blake of Elgin and Keith (Jean) Patterson of Sussex, WI, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 2 step-grandsons and 2 step-great granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ralph, 5 sisters and 5 brothers. Private services will be held for the family. The family would like to thank the Vines for their wonderful care and in lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Vines at Countryside 971 Bode Rd., Elgin. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary