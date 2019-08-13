Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
501 W. Park Avenue,
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERTRUDE WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERTRUDE L. WILSON


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERTRUDE L. WILSON Obituary
Gertrude L. Wilson, nee Busching, 92, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 in Vernon Hills. She was born April 24, 1927 in Chicago and had been a Libertyville and Mundelein resident for the past 63 years. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and a former employee of the Libertyville Elementary School District #70 for 32 years. She was also a former secretary and chaplain for the Ansel Brainerd Cook Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution with two ancestors in that war and a member of the Mundelein Pinochle Club for 10 years. Surviving are 2 daughters, Leslie (Gary) Few and Jean Conway; 7 Grandchildren, Brian Few; Jennifer Neilson; Courtney (Robert) Gerber; Sarah Few; Bernard, John and Marie Conway; 6 Great Grandchildren, Mason, Liam, Delaney, Avery, Lila and Nora. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Wilson in 2006 and by her sisters, Lenore and Lois. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm Wed. Aug. 14, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, 501 W. Park Avenue, Libertyville with interment following at Lakeside Cemetery in Libertyville. Memorial contributions can be made to her church. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERTRUDE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Download Now