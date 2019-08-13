|
Gertrude L. Wilson, nee Busching, 92, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 in Vernon Hills. She was born April 24, 1927 in Chicago and had been a Libertyville and Mundelein resident for the past 63 years. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and a former employee of the Libertyville Elementary School District #70 for 32 years. She was also a former secretary and chaplain for the Ansel Brainerd Cook Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution with two ancestors in that war and a member of the Mundelein Pinochle Club for 10 years. Surviving are 2 daughters, Leslie (Gary) Few and Jean Conway; 7 Grandchildren, Brian Few; Jennifer Neilson; Courtney (Robert) Gerber; Sarah Few; Bernard, John and Marie Conway; 6 Great Grandchildren, Mason, Liam, Delaney, Avery, Lila and Nora. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Wilson in 2006 and by her sisters, Lenore and Lois. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm Wed. Aug. 14, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, 501 W. Park Avenue, Libertyville with interment following at Lakeside Cemetery in Libertyville. Memorial contributions can be made to her church. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 13, 2019