Gertrude "Gert" M. Kosik, nee Michalk, age 81 of Elk Grove Village. Beloved wife of James J. Kosik. Loving mother of Shawn (Michael) Hertzig, Donal (Kate) Ogilvie and Carrie (Wes) Parsons. Cherished grandmother of Morgan, Kaeleigh, Charlotte, Madeline, Mckenzie and Nathaniel. Dear daughter of the late John and Irma Michalk. Loving sister of Mary (Dale) Rauh, and the late Lawrence (Elvira), the late John (Kathy) and the late Eugene (the late Margie) Michalk and the late Natalie Wolter. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Delighted to have finally witnessed the Cubs win the World Series. Visitation Sunday from 3 to 7 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Instate at St. Peter Lutheran Church 202 East Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg from 10 AM until time of Funeral Services at 11 AM. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 3, 2020