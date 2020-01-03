Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
330 W. Golf Road
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
202 East Schaumburg Road
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
202 East Schaumburg Road
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERTRUDE KOSIK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERTRUDE M. "GERT" KOSIK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERTRUDE M. "GERT" KOSIK Obituary
Gertrude "Gert" M. Kosik, nee Michalk, age 81 of Elk Grove Village. Beloved wife of James J. Kosik. Loving mother of Shawn (Michael) Hertzig, Donal (Kate) Ogilvie and Carrie (Wes) Parsons. Cherished grandmother of Morgan, Kaeleigh, Charlotte, Madeline, Mckenzie and Nathaniel. Dear daughter of the late John and Irma Michalk. Loving sister of Mary (Dale) Rauh, and the late Lawrence (Elvira), the late John (Kathy) and the late Eugene (the late Margie) Michalk and the late Natalie Wolter. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Delighted to have finally witnessed the Cubs win the World Series. Visitation Sunday from 3 to 7 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Instate at St. Peter Lutheran Church 202 East Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg from 10 AM until time of Funeral Services at 11 AM. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERTRUDE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -