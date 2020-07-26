1/1
GERTRUDE SOPHIA "RUTH" POYET
Gertrude Sophia "Ruth" (Thuringer) Poyet, age 97, of Palatine, IL passed away on July 20th, 2020. She was a native of Sisseton, South Dakota but called Palatine home since 1956. Ruth was a graduate of Sisseton High School, the Aberdeen College for Teaching, and the Minnesota School of Business. She worked at Milwaukee Railroad, Hansen Hardware of Palatine, Unigard Insurance Company and retired after serving many years at NCR in Rolling Meadows. She was preceded in death by her parents Mathias and Katherine (Janisch) Thuringer, her brothers Joe and Albert, sisters Lorraine (Gunderson), Marie (Dunne), Reggie (King) and Martha (Baumruck). She was united in marriage to Rene Poyet in Chicago in 1949 who passed away in 1991. Ruth was also preceded in death by her daughter Mary. She will be missed by her daughters Linda (Andy) Tobutt and Laura (Jay) Cozza, grandsons Ryan (Suzie) and Alex Tobutt, granddaughters Kelly (Collin Schubert) Cozza, Kim (Raghav Chadha) Cozza and Jenny Cozza and her great-grandson Jack Schubert. Ruth was a longtime and very faithful member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Palatine. She proudly lived and gardened at her house until her last days and even cut the grass to age 90. Grandma Ruth was greatly loved by her family and she in turn loved and enjoyed being with her daughters, sons-in-law, grandkids and great-grandchild. Interment will be private. For information, visit www.smithcorcoran.com or 847-359-8020.

Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
