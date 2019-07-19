|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Gertrude W. Casper, nee Jablonski, age 102. Beloved wife of the late Frank Casper. Devoted mother of Ron (Barb) Casper, Carol Blotteaux and Gary Casper. Adored gram of Kris, Ray, Ken (deceased), Sharon, Karon, Frank, Eddie, and Sandy. Cherished great-gram of Ryan, Kelly, Miranda, Dillon, Brittany, Riley, Boa, Micki, Jillian, Doug, Kellie, Courtney, MacCallum and Kenna. Loving great-great-gram of Mesa, Kodi, Bryn, Cole, Isabelle, Mae, Quinn, Kenna, Kimberly, Natalie, Maverick, Riley, Wilder, Victoria and Aster. Dear sister of the late Helen and Irene. Gertrude was born August 25, 1916 to the late Karol and Kazmiera Jablonski, nee Ziolkowska, and she passed peacefully on July 15, 2019 at her home in Hoffman Estates. Instate at St. Hubert Catholic Church, 729 Grand Canyon Street, Hoffman Estates on Monday from 9 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment Meadowlawn Memorial Gardens, New Port Richey, Florida. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 19, 2019