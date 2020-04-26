|
|
It is with deep sadness that we write of the passing of Gertrude "Trudy" Waller on Friday, April 17, 2020. We will remember her forever as a devoted, loving, and godly wife, mother and grandmother. Even in our grief, we rejoice that she is fully alive and with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Trudy was born on November 4, 1927 to Thomas and Ruth Lewis in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa where she grew up on the family farm. She moved to Wheaton, Illinois to attend Wheaton College, graduating with a BA in Art Education in 1954. Trudy taught grade school in the area for several years before marrying Winston Waller in 1958 at Wheaton Bible Church. They raised two daughters and Trudy continued to teach both in the Wheaton public schools and as an art teacher at Wheaton Christian Grammar School. In her retirement, she volunteered with the Wheaton Bible Church Puente del Pueblo program, tutoring in the ESL program. Trudy and Winston were dedicated members at Wheaton Bible Church, teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir, serving in communion preparation, and the church social committee. They moved from their Wheaton home to Windsor Park Retirement Community in 2015, where they had many friends. Trudy loved oil painting and took many classes at the DuPage Art League. She loved to sing, and in her college days was often the soloist at her church. Trudy also loved flowers and spent hours in her garden. She enjoyed traveling, going to concerts and having dinner parties in their home. Trudy was involved for years in local politics by volunteering in the offices of candidates she supported. She had a heart for reaching out to students who needed special encouragement. She kept a detailed journal of people she prayed for. Her attention to detail and for beauty was seen in her lovely, welcoming home, beautiful yard, and wonderful meals. Spending time with her grandchildren was always the highlight of her day. She poured her heart and soul into loving her family well. Those left to honor Trudy's memory include her husband, Winston Waller; daughter, Sharon (Mike) Bertsche; daughter, Sandra Waller; her grandchildren Alissa (Lucas) Bertsche Bertram, Justin Bertsche, Joshua Bertsche and Reid Bertsche; many nieces and nephews, and lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her father and mother; and brother, Roger Lewis. Trudy's family would like to express their heartfelt love and appreciation to all those who lovingly cared for her over this past year. A private grave site service will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Wheaton Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be directed to Puente del Pueblo, 27W500 North Avenue, West Chicago, IL 60185. A memorial celebration of Trudy's life will be held at a later date. Family and friends may sign the guest book and find more information at hultgren.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020