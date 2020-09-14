Gilbert Allen Howard, III, 33, of North Riverside, IL died October 10, 2020 suddenly at his residence. He was born November 30, 1986, in Downers Grove, IL. He was a member of the Class of 2005 of Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville, IL. He went on to the College of DuPage and then to Lewis University where he attained a BS degree in criminology. He served his country honorably with the 82nd Airborne in Afghanistan and Iraq sustaining total disability injuries. he is survived by his mother Karen nee Wrzesinski Howard, father Gilbert A Howard, Jr, maternal grandparents Elaine nee Knurek and Fred Wrzesinski; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents. Visitation will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 1:00 PM until the funeral service at 4:30 PM at the Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL. Cremation will follow the service at American Crematory in Oswego, IL. For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
.