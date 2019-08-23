Home

GILDA LENCIONI


1930 - 2019
GILDA LENCIONI Obituary
Gilda Lencioni, 88 years old, a longtime Batavia resident, passed away peacefully 8/18 at The Holmstad. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with cremation rites. In 1973, she left the city and moved to Britta Lane in Batavia with her sister, Norma, and their lifelong friend, Marguerite (Peggy) Dowd. The three never married and were affectionately called "the girls" their entire lives. The "girls" were original season ticket holders to the Kane County Cougars and spent many wonderful nights watching their team and spending time with friends! Gilda is preceded in death by her three older siblings, Almida, Dario, and Norma. She is survived by six nieces and nephews, 15 great-nieces and nephews, and one-great-great niece.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 23, 2019
