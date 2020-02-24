Daily Herald Obituaries
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626

GILDO E. FATO

GILDO E. FATO Obituary
LIBERTYVILLE - Gildo E. Fato, 91, US Army, passed away December 22, 2019 at Advocate Condell Med. Ctr. Libertyville. Gildo was born of immigrant parents and served with General MacArthur in Korea. He graduated from IIT with a degree in Chemical Engineering and continued his education obtaining his JD from DePaul University. Gildo had a successful professional career as a patent attorney for Abbott, American Hospital, and DuPont. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Parish in Libertyville. Gildo is survived by his wife Marie; daughters Barbara (Jim) Hibbard, Debbie (Mike) Racette and Karen Fato; and grandchildren Timothy Racette and Emily Racette-Parulski. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am Friday Dec 27th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E Maple Ave, Libertyville where there will be a visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, memorial made the would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2020
