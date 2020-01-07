Home

GINA (SIMPSON) SMITH

GINA (SIMPSON) SMITH Obituary
Gina (Simpson) Smith, 61, was born June 9, 1958 in Highland Park, IL, and passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 23, 2019 at her home in Sun Prairie, WI. She is survived by her husband, Ed Smith; mother, Helen Johnson; siblings, Bridget Garlick, Scott Simpson, Erik Johnson; also aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much. She is preceded in death by her brother, Alan Simpson; and her grandmother, Virginia Polimeni. Gina graduated from Libertyville High School in 1976 and graduated from Arizona State University with a BS in procurement. Gina and her beloved beagle, Button, worked with Dogs on Call located in Wisconsin, and visited hospitals, Veterans and read to children at the library.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
