SCHAUMBURG - Giovanni Busano, 92, beloved husband of the late Angela; devoted father of Nicola (Lucia), Giuseppe (Donatella), Franco (Lina), Dina (Nick) Tatone, Rina (Frank) Dalesio, Antonia (the late Robert) Schulewitz, Al (Jeanne) Busano and the late Peter, cherished grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of 18; dear brother of Francesco (Esterina), Francesca (the late Marco) Palazzo, Pietro (Enza) and the late Giuseppe Busano and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Thursday, family and friends are asked to gather 8:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle, IL 60172, to St. Matthew Church, Schaumburg, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, 3:00-9:00 p.m at the funeral home. For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2019
