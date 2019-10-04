Daily Herald Obituaries
GIRARD M. ANNINO


1929 - 2019
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Girard M. Annino was born February 24, 1929 in New York City to Joseph and Jane (nee O'Connell) Annino. He died October 1, 2019 at JourneyCare Hospice in Glenview. Girard is survived by his children Thomas (Lisa) Annino, Mary (Richard) Knudson, Jane (Michael) Delaney, Michael Annino, Timothy Annino and Karen (Edwin) de Zoeten; his grandchildren Nicholas, Eric (Meagan), Hayley (Richard), John, Bridget, Girard, John, Ana, Cole, Laina and Alexander. Girard is preceded in death by his wife Joan Clare Marie (nee Niemerg) Annino; his brothers Raymond (late Marie), Robert (Taffy), Donald (Sandy). Visitation Monday, October 7, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to JourneyCare, 405 Lake] Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 4, 2019
