Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL 36350
(334) 983-6604

GISELA ANNA LOUISE HEWITT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GISELA ANNA LOUISE HEWITT Obituary
ELGIN - Gisela Anna Louise Hewitt has entered heaven on February 25, 2020. She was 70. Born on October 8, 1949 in Minden Germany to Anna and Herman Klauhammer who immigrated to this country in 1958 and lived in Elgin, Illinois, until she retired at the age of 57 and moved south. She leaves behind to grieve until they meet again; her sister Karin Phillips, nephew Pete Phillips and his daughter Morgan and (Logan), niece Stacy (Gene) Martin and great-nephew Tyler and (Heather), and dear friend Holly and (Jim) Tesch, all of which held a special place in her heart. Gisela was greeted by her parents, grandparents, several aunts and many beloved pets that have been waiting patiently. Cancer comes into your life and breaks the threads that hold you together. But in the end cancer loses its strength and grace appears. HIS grace and love win, not cancer. Until we meet again. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home, Midland, AL, 334-983-6604 or www.SunsetMemorialPark.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GISELA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -