|
|
ELGIN - Gisela Anna Louise Hewitt has entered heaven on February 25, 2020. She was 70. Born on October 8, 1949 in Minden Germany to Anna and Herman Klauhammer who immigrated to this country in 1958 and lived in Elgin, Illinois, until she retired at the age of 57 and moved south. She leaves behind to grieve until they meet again; her sister Karin Phillips, nephew Pete Phillips and his daughter Morgan and (Logan), niece Stacy (Gene) Martin and great-nephew Tyler and (Heather), and dear friend Holly and (Jim) Tesch, all of which held a special place in her heart. Gisela was greeted by her parents, grandparents, several aunts and many beloved pets that have been waiting patiently. Cancer comes into your life and breaks the threads that hold you together. But in the end cancer loses its strength and grace appears. HIS grace and love win, not cancer. Until we meet again. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home, Midland, AL, 334-983-6604 or www.SunsetMemorialPark.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020