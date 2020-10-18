Giuseppe "Joe" Ferri, age 81, U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020. Joe was the loving brother of Benedetta Ferri, Angela (Alberto) Martinelli and the late Maria (Giuseppe) Lucente; dearest son of the late Maria, nee Brandonisio, and the late Rocco Ferri; beloved uncle of Saverio (Lisa), Rocco (Tina) and Emanuele (Theresa) Lucente, Filomena (Peter) Chiano, Natalizia (Franco) Tamma and Maria (Michele) Calvano; fond uncle and great-uncle of many. Joe was a United States Postal Service letter carrier for 33 years. Visitation Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until a 12:00 noon service at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. The entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum in Des Plaines, IL. For information and Covid-19 protocols, www.cumberlandchapels.com
or 708-456-8300.