1/
GIUSEPPE "JOE" FERRI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GIUSEPPE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Giuseppe "Joe" Ferri, age 81, U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020. Joe was the loving brother of Benedetta Ferri, Angela (Alberto) Martinelli and the late Maria (Giuseppe) Lucente; dearest son of the late Maria, nee Brandonisio, and the late Rocco Ferri; beloved uncle of Saverio (Lisa), Rocco (Tina) and Emanuele (Theresa) Lucente, Filomena (Peter) Chiano, Natalizia (Franco) Tamma and Maria (Michele) Calvano; fond uncle and great-uncle of many. Joe was a United States Postal Service letter carrier for 33 years. Visitation Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until a 12:00 noon service at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. The entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum in Des Plaines, IL. For information and Covid-19 protocols, www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Service
12:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved