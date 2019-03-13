|
|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Giuseppe "Joe" Merenda, age 80, loving husband of Marie A. (nee Melone); loving dad of Nic (Sandi), Antonio and Joe (Jennifer) Merenda; dear brother of Teresa (Frank) Cesario, Domenico (Shirley) Merenda and Antonia (Bob) Knackstedt; loving Papa Joe of Christopher, Jonathan, Michael, Jake and Jessie and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle to St. Matthew Church, Schaumburg, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3:00-9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to the () appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2019