Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GIUSEPPE MERENDA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GIUSEPPE "JOE" MERENDA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GIUSEPPE "JOE" MERENDA Obituary
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Giuseppe "Joe" Merenda, age 80, loving husband of Marie A. (nee Melone); loving dad of Nic (Sandi), Antonio and Joe (Jennifer) Merenda; dear brother of Teresa (Frank) Cesario, Domenico (Shirley) Merenda and Antonia (Bob) Knackstedt; loving Papa Joe of Christopher, Jonathan, Michael, Jake and Jessie and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle to St. Matthew Church, Schaumburg, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3:00-9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to the () appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Download Now