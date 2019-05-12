|
|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Giuseppina Acino age 100, (nee Vitello). Beloved wife of the late Nicasio Acino; Devoted mother of Rose (John) Cerami, Gina (Natale) Sclafani, Emanuel (Judy) Acino and Anna (Phil) D'Amico; dear grandmother of 12, great grandmother of 20 and great great grandmother of 2; loving daughter of the late Gerlanda and Antonio Vitello; dear sister of the late Domenico, Pietro, Caterina, Angelo and Salvatore and dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday, family and friends are asked to meet at St. Julian Eymard Church 601 Biesterfield Rd. Elk Grove Village, IL. for mass at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 12, 2019