Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Chapels
450 W. Lake St.
Roselle, IL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Julian Eymard Church
601 Biesterfield Rd.
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GIUSEPPINA ACINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GIUSEPPINA ACINO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GIUSEPPINA ACINO Obituary
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Giuseppina Acino age 100, (nee Vitello). Beloved wife of the late Nicasio Acino; Devoted mother of Rose (John) Cerami, Gina (Natale) Sclafani, Emanuel (Judy) Acino and Anna (Phil) D'Amico; dear grandmother of 12, great grandmother of 20 and great great grandmother of 2; loving daughter of the late Gerlanda and Antonio Vitello; dear sister of the late Domenico, Pietro, Caterina, Angelo and Salvatore and dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday, family and friends are asked to meet at St. Julian Eymard Church 601 Biesterfield Rd. Elk Grove Village, IL. for mass at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Download Now