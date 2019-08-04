|
|
Gladys A. Guiu, a 40-year resident of Northlake, IL, died Wednesday, July 31st, after a three year battle with cancer. Born on September 11, 1931 in Havana, Cuba, Gladys was a graduate of Escuela del Hogar, Instituto Edison. She worked for many years at Havana Power and Light Company, where she met her husband, Joaquin. She married in 1955 and had two children, Carlos and Ana. In February of 1962, Gladys had to flee her beloved homeland to escape oppression from Communism. In 1966, she relocated from Miami, Florida to the Chicago area and proudly became an American citizen in 1973. She worked for 18 years at GTE Communication Systems in Northlake before retiring in December 1986. Gladys was a devoted wife and mother, and a devout Catholic. Her faith and spirituality never wavered throughout the many struggles she endured in her life. She had a wonderful smile and an infectious laugh that will be missed and always remembered by all who knew her. She is survived by her son, Carlos Guiu, and her daughter and son-in-law, Ana and John Lawton. Visitation will take place at Geils Funeral Home in Bensenville, IL on Monday, August 5 between the hours of 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Burial Mass will be at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Wood Dale on Tuesday, August 6 at 10:00am, followed by interment at Queen of Heaven cemetery in Hillside, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 4, 2019