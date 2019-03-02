LISLE - Gladys S. Cook (nee Wloszek) passed away on Wednesday, February 27th, to join her devoted husband, the late John A. Cook, Sr. Gladys, 93, was the seventh daughter of Sophie and Frank Wloszek. Surviving Gladys are her four children, Janet (Richard) Wilmoth; John A.; Donald (Tracey); and Daniel. Proud grandmother of five: Jannine and Jori Wilmoth; Heather (Cook) Bland; Carla (fiance' Robbie Aoukar) and D.J. (Victoria) Cook and great-grandmother of Aliana Bland. Favorite Scrabble partner of La Verne Cook, niece. Raised in the Back of the Yards, Gladys lived in Lisle for 65 years. She worked for Rexnord as an assembler for 32 years and then volunteered at Good Samaritan Hospital for 25 years. An avid reader and loved to crochet. Her kindness and humor belied Gladys' strong-will and protective nature with her famous glare--the "Cook look." A Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, from 3-8pm at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Ave., Lisle. A Funeral will be held on Monday, March 4, 11am prayers from the Funeral Home to an 11:30 a.m. Mass at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (820 Division St. Lisle, IL corner of Kingston and Front St.). Interment Lisle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation to ( ) would be appreciated. For more info, call 630-964-9392. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary