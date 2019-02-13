|
|
Memorial Services for Glen Frankini, 57, of McHenry, formerly of Elk Grove Village, will be held at 1 pm Friday, February 15, 2019 at Willow Creek Community Church in the Chapel located at 67 E. Algonquin Rd., South Barrington, Illinois with refreshments served after the service. Born August 2, 1961, he died Friday, February 1, 2019. Glen Frankini was a graduate of Elk Grove H.S. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Frances Frankini. Glen is the beloved brother of Frank (Jan) Frankini and Paula Humphries; proud uncle of Elissa (Al) Provencher, Joe (Amanda) Frankini, Elenna (Jameson) Gronert, Adam and Shaina Humphries. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Loving Covers, P.O. Box 957164, Hoffman Estates, IL 60194-7164 or Willow Creek Community Church.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 13, 2019