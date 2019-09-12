Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Algonquin, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Algonquin, IL
View Map
GLENN A. EINEKE


1950 - 2019
GLENN A. EINEKE Obituary
Glenn A. Eineke, 69, of Kirkland passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Central DuPage Hospital, Winfield. He was born January 5, 1950 in Elgin the son of Arthur and Lenora Ebert Eineke. Surviving are his wife, Christine, #1 daughter, Barbara (Edward) Melendez, and favorite daughter Christy Eineke, 5 grandchildren, Joshua, Jeremy, Haley, Laney and Skylar, 2 great grandchildren, Jackson and Madilyn, 2 brothers Gene (Charlotte), Gary (Beverly) and a sister, Geri (Randy) Clark. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Kevin. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 13 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Algonquin. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at St. John's Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the family. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. For information call 847-741-8800 or lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
