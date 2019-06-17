Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Windridge Memorial Park Cemetery
Cary, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GLENN HARRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLENN A. HARRISON


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
GLENN A. HARRISON Obituary
Glenn A. Harrison, age 83, of Huntley, formerly of West Dundee, passed away on Friday June 14, 2019. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Wednesday from 10 AM until time of Service at 12:00 Noon Burial with Military Honors will follow at Windridge Memorial Park Cemetery, Cary. To view Glenn's full obituary or to leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com For information, please call Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee 847-426-3436
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now