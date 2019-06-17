|
Glenn A. Harrison, age 83, of Huntley, formerly of West Dundee, passed away on Friday June 14, 2019. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Wednesday from 10 AM until time of Service at 12:00 Noon Burial with Military Honors will follow at Windridge Memorial Park Cemetery, Cary. To view Glenn's full obituary or to leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com For information, please call Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee 847-426-3436
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 17, 2019