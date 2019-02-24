Daily Herald Obituaries
GLENN A. STRAHS

GLENN A. STRAHS Obituary
ROSELLE - Visitation for Glenn A. Strahs, 76, of Roselle for 38 years, will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 4:00 - 8:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Road (½ mile south of Irving Park Road), Roselle. Glenn is the beloved husband of 49 years of Sue (nee Prohaska); loving father of Carrie, Kevin (Sarah) and Mike (Kim) Strahs; cherished grandfather of Owen, Emily, Gavin and Cameron Strahs; dear brother of Peggy (Tom) Giacobbe. In lieu flowers, memorials to the , , would be appreciated. For information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2019
