Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
GLENN ARNOLD
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Gary United Methodist Church
224 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL
DR. GLENN FREEMAN ARNOLD


1933 - 2019
DR. GLENN FREEMAN ARNOLD Obituary
Dr. Glenn Freeman Arnold, 85, professor emeritus of Wheaton College, beloved husband of the late Margaret Ann Arnold, son of the late, Rev. Milton D. and Charlotte E. Arnold, loving father of Melody Arnold Kerpe (Dr. Algimantas S. Kerpe), proud grandfather of Calla Lefley Zolner (Christopher Zolner) and Carissa Ann Lefley,brother of Don Arnold (Jan Arnold) dear uncle of Jordan Arnold, Rachel Alves and Lindsey Arnold. A memorial celebration service will take place at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Gary United Methodist Church, 224 N. Main St., Wheaton. Burial will be private on Friday, July 12, at Wheaton Cemetery. Contributions in honor of Dr. Glenn F. Arnold to the Fox Valley Concert Band, P.O. Box 1422, St. Charles, IL 60174 appreciated. Info and guest book, Hultgren Funeral Home, www.hultgrenfh.com or 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 7, 2019
