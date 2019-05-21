|
|
ST. CHARLES - Glenn H. Sullens age 53, of St. Charles, passed away May 18, 2019. He was born to Rolla and Shirley Sullens in Chicago, IL. He is survived by his wife Lisa, daughters; Jennifer (Kulani Nako) Sargent, Ashleigh (Andy) Gates, sons; Dustin Sullens, Cole Sullens, Nicholas Sullens, grandchildren; Liam and Elizabeth Gates, sister Deanna (Chris) Sayre, niece Mandy Sayre, nephew Austin Sayre, and his parents Rolla and Shirley Sullens. He was preceded in death by his brother Books (Kathy) Sullens. A Memorial Visitation will be 4-6:00 P.M. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Yurs Funeral Home 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL 60174. A Celebration of Glenn's Life will follow the visitation at 6:00 P.M. Burial will be private. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 21, 2019