GLENN J. HARTUNG
SCHAUMBURG - Glenn J. Hartung, age 85, of Marco Island, Florida and formerly Schaumburg, Illinois, passed away on October 28, 2020. Glenn was born in Cuba City, Wisconsin. Following college, Glenn moved to the Chicago area and then was drafted. Upon his return from the Army, Glenn worked for Deloitte for nine years before leaving to serve as Chief Financial Officer of Wally Findlay Galleries. Glenn left the art business to partner in a real estate development firm, Walden Investment Corporation developing apartment, office, and hotel projects primarily in the Chicago area. Glenn is survived by his three daughters, Kristin (Brian) Berry of McLean, Virginia, Cynthia Hartung (Doug Scambler) of Laramie, Wyoming, and Nicole Hartung of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and his four adoring grandchildren, Billie, Austin, Nicole, and Ben. A memorial mass was held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 1:00 pm at San Marco Catholic Church in Marco Island, Florida. A private Christian interment will be held at San Marco Catholic Parish at a later date. Memories of Glenn, photos, and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hodgesjosberger.com. For additional information, please contact kberry@r3consulting.com or cynthiahartung@gmail.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
