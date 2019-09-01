Daily Herald Obituaries
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
GLEN ELLYN - Glenn Murphy, 83, Beloved husband of Carol (nee Holtz); Loving father of Lee (Jacqueline), Scott (Kim), Missy and Glenn (Juliette); Cherished grandfather of Dominique (Chris), Madeline, Michael, Amelia, Danielle and Benjamin. A Life Celebration in the form of a Community Ice Cream Social will be held on Saturday September 7th from 1pm until 4pm at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ESSE Adult Day Services, http://www.esseadultdaycare.org/donate.html. Memorial info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
