Glenn Sparesus, age 92, passed away on January 13th, 2019 at the Hospice Care Center at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, IL. Glenn was born in Chicago to parents Edward Sparesus and Hilda Koste. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. In 1947 Glenn married Gloria Johnson. He lived in Des Plaines, IL for over 40 years where he built a home and raised his family. Glenn worked as the Vice President of Schiller Mechanical; a plumbing and heating contractor in Chicago. He had been a proud member of Local 130 Plumbers Union for 70 years Glenn was always proud of his Norwegian heritage. He enjoyed travel, investing, Bible study, and working on church leadership committees. Glenn was very active in the Optimist International Clubs. As an Optimist member, he found his calling building new clubs in neighboring towns, as well as working with the local high school youth preparing for their annual oratory contests. Through the years, Glenn held many positions including President of the Des Plaines Club and as Vice President of Optimist International. He was married to Gloria until her passing in 1994. He later moved to Naples, Florida where he met and married Ellen McCrea of Middleville, Michigan in 1998. In 2016 Glenn and Ellen moved to Michigan where they lived until Ellen's passing in November, 2018. Glenn is survived by his sons, Joe (Nancy) Sparesus and Jeff (Patricia) Sparesus, and his daughter, Jill Roemisch, as well as nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by Ellen's daughter Susan (Michael) Handler, and son Kyle (Jenny) Kozeny; whom Glenn loved dearly. A memorial and celebration of Glenn's life will be held on March 16, 2019. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2019