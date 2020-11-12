1/
GLORIA C. LABNO
1930 - 2020
Gloria C. Labno, nee Mas, of Hoffman Estates. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Labno. Devoted mother of Nancy (Theon) Bruemmer, Donna (James) Rose, Karen (Jay) Plettau, Paul (Cynthia) Labno and Thomas (Deborah) Labno. Cherished grandmother of Kelly (Arran) Steen, Christopher (Audrey) Bruemmer, David Rose, Julie Rose, Richard Plettau, Steven Plettau, Emily Labno, Michael Labno and Kathryn Labno. Caring great grandmother of Vayda Bruemmer, Maxim Bruemmer and River Steen. Dear aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Gloria was born in Chicago, IL, September 30, 1930 to the late Michael and Julia Mas. Visitation Friday from 9 to until the funeral prayers at 11:15 AM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Mass at Noon at St. Hubert Catholic Church, 729 Grand Canyon St., Hoffman Estates. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to your favorite charity. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
09:00 - 11:15 AM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
NOV
13
Prayer Service
11:15 AM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
NOV
13
Service
12:00 PM
St. Hubert Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
