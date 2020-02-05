Home

St Mark Lutheran Church
1822 E Grand Ave
Lindenhurst, IL 60046
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
1925 - 2020
GLORIA DEMBINSKI Obituary
FOX LAKE - Gloria Dembinski, 94, resident of Fox Lake, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Northwestern McHenry Hospital in McHenry IL. She was born July 24, 1925 to the late John and Addie Nielsen. Loving mother to Debi (Paul) Kottke, Joseph, Peggy (Scott) Brill, Tom (Joy); proud grandmother of Cory, Marc, Candice and Shawna; dear great-grandmother of Ashley, Ada, Owen, Karl, Sasha, Samantha, Jacob. A visitation will be held from 10:00AM to 11:00AM on Friday, February 7, followed by a funeral service at 11:00AM at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1822 East Grand Ave., Lindenhurst, IL 60046. Burial will be at Warren Cemetery immediately following. The family is being assisted by Warren Funeral Home.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
